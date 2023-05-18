Almost all inflatable toys for the pool or beach -- balls, rafts and floaties — have one thing in common: They are made from hard-to-recycle polyvinyl chloride, or PVC plastic. But if your old pool toys are punctured and won’t inflate, that doesn’t mean you have to toss them into the trash. Look for PVC repair adhesive at your sporting goods store, which can fill small punctures and holes in minutes. It’s also useful on camping equipment like tents: It can seal up a tear or hole to make your tent water-resistant for unexpected rain showers.
