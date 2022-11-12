If you have a stash of unused or about-to-go-bad beauty products at home, here are some easy tips to save them before they end up in the trash. Color foundation that is too dark for your skin tone can be remade into a bronzer for your legs; just moisten and apply to give your legs a sun-kissed glow. Old perfumes can become room diffusers; just leave the caps off and they’ll gently evaporate as slow air deodorizers. And nail polish that’s dried up in the cap? Add a few drops of nail polish remover and shake; it’ll loosen the polish and make it as good as new again.
