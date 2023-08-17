Some DIY bird feeder projects call for rolling pine cones or fruit in honey and then coating the entire outside with birdseed as a decorative way to feed our feathered friends. While honey is natural, it’s not a good choice for birds to consume. Honey is a fertile material for bacteria and mold growth, and those can be fatal to birds. Instead, stick with fresh, clean birdseed if you want to feed birds in your backyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.