Driving at night comes with the possibility of hitting a wild animal on the road. To avoid this, there are a few simple steps you can take when driving. The obvious is to slow down and drive the speed limit; slowing down a little bit gives you extra time to brake and avoid a collision. Look for “eye shine,” or glowing eyes, in the distance to help identify wildlife ahead on the road. And remember, many wild animals often travel in herds -- especially deer and wild turkeys -- so even if you avoid hitting one, there is likely another one nearby.
