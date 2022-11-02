One way to know if your car is in need of service is to simply do a gas audit. Next time you fill up on gas, take a note of your mileage. Then the next time you fill up, note the new mileage. The third time you fill up, compare the mileage from the first and second fill-ups. If there is a decent-sized disparity between the two, there is a chance your car needs service. You can also check your car’s owner manual to see your vehicle’s expected average miles per gallon. Anything that is substantially off is an indicator that your car might need a tune-up to run as efficiently as possible.
Talkabout
Articles
- Did you see the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch over Havasu?
- Golden Valley: Human remains found in shallow grave, detectives suspect homicide
- By the numbers: Poverty remains a concern among Mohave County residents
- Mohave County Medical Examiner’s employee arraigned on felony drug trafficking charges
- Blake Masters speaks to packed room in Havasu in push for U.S. Senate seat
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.