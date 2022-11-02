One way to know if your car is in need of service is to simply do a gas audit. Next time you fill up on gas, take a note of your mileage. Then the next time you fill up, note the new mileage. The third time you fill up, compare the mileage from the first and second fill-ups. If there is a decent-sized disparity between the two, there is a chance your car needs service. You can also check your car’s owner manual to see your vehicle’s expected average miles per gallon. Anything that is substantially off is an indicator that your car might need a tune-up to run as efficiently as possible.

