We drag our suitcases, carry-on bags and backpacks all over the country (or world) when we travel, and when we get home, we wash all of our clothes -- but we don’t think twice about the bag all of that clothing was carried in. One of the easiest ways to give bedbugs a free ride into your home is through your luggage. Try this simple trick to see if your bags have bedbugs: Blow hot air from a hair dryer all over them. Use slow and steady motions over the edges and corners of the bag. Bedbugs hate heat, and they will reveal themselves. If you see them, take steps to fully disinfect your bag outside of the home before bringing it back indoors.
