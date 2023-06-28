Which type of grill creates the least amount of air pollution? Between charcoal and propane, the answer is clear: Go propane. Not only are propane grills more energy efficient, they emit far less CO2 into the air. Want an even greener option? Go with electric grills, or look for new styles of outdoor grills that work with compressed pellets made from scrap wood that also give off fewer emissions than charcoal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.