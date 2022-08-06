Paper is paper, right? When recycling old office paper, magazines and other recyclable paper, you might be surprised to learn that shredded paper is not a desired recyclable, even if it was recyclable in pre-shredded form. Recyclers can’t always tell what kind of paper was shredded when they receive bales of shredded paper. Sometimes glossy, shiny paper gets mixed in with plastic report covers and metal pieces, which contaminates the load of recyclables. When it’s all shredded, you can’t tell what’s what. So limit your shredding to truly confidential material that will go out with the trash, and simply tear recyclable paper and add to your recycling rather than shredding it.
