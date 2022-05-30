There’s debate about whether or not garbage disposals that pulverize food waste and send it down the drain are good or bad for the environment. The reality is the food solids end up in wastewater, which is filtered at the water treatment plant. That takes time and resources, and the nutrient-rich matter can create ecologically disastrous algae blooms in waterways, too. So use your garbage disposal sparingly. And when there’s a drought, don’t use it at all.
