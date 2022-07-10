You may not be familiar with your car’s “recirculation” button, which functions in tandem with your air conditioning. It’s designed to recirculate the cool air inside the car instead of pulling in fresh hot air from the outside. Using this function helps keep things cooler inside the car and reduces fossil fuel and energy usage as well. It’s also a much better function to use when you’re stuck in summer traffic; recirculating clean air can keep pollutants like carbon monoxide outside and not in your car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.