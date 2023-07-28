One of the easiest ways to help combat climate change is to plant a tree. But did you know that some trees aren’t as good at absorbing and storing CO2 emissions as others? The U.S. Forest Service did a study in 2002 that researched which trees in an urban environment did the best absorbing CO2s. Trees like black walnut, ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, red oak, bald cypress, and red and white pines top the list. These trees are also easy to maintain, which is fitting; high-maintenance trees that demand the help of gas-guzzling equipment like trucks and chainsaws will only erase any eco gains.

