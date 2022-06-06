Solar lights are both an eco-friendly and easy way to add illumination to your garden or yard. The lights have built-in solar panels that soak up the sun’s rays and illuminate at night using the power of recharged batteries. To maximize their efficiency, be sure to place them where there is full sun during the day. And at night, make sure they are away from lamp posts and other outdoor lights, because any residual lighting can prevent them from turning on.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.