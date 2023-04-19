Feel like adding some plants to your backyard this spring, but not sure you have a green enough thumb to keep them alive? Try these foolproof plants that (almost) thrive on neglect. Hostas are a great choice for most yards, since they are happy in nearly any growing condition and grow tall and wide. Just a few hosta can fill up a bare spot quickly. Flowering tickseed plants are a magnet for bees and butterflies; they bloom nearly all summer long and even into the fall. They also grow large and thrive with very little care. And for readers in dry climates, you can’t go wrong with succulents, sedum and cacti.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.