Feel like adding some plants to your backyard this spring, but not sure you have a green enough thumb to keep them alive? Try these foolproof plants that (almost) thrive on neglect. Hostas are a great choice for most yards, since they are happy in nearly any growing condition and grow tall and wide. Just a few hosta can fill up a bare spot quickly. Flowering tickseed plants are a magnet for bees and butterflies; they bloom nearly all summer long and even into the fall. They also grow large and thrive with very little care. And for readers in dry climates, you can’t go wrong with succulents, sedum and cacti.
