Did you know that after 400 charges, the battery life of your smartphone begins to degrade by about 20%? That doesn’t mean your battery won’t charge; it just won’t hold onto a charge as long as the first time you used your phone. One way to extend and protect the battery life is to avoid chargers that do fast charging. These devices charge phones quickly, but they also stress the battery. If you can, do a slower charge, like using a USB cord to charge your phone from your computer. The slower charge rate can extend the life of your battery.

