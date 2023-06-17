Did you know that after 400 charges, the battery life of your smartphone begins to degrade by about 20%? That doesn’t mean your battery won’t charge; it just won’t hold onto a charge as long as the first time you used your phone. One way to extend and protect the battery life is to avoid chargers that do fast charging. These devices charge phones quickly, but they also stress the battery. If you can, do a slower charge, like using a USB cord to charge your phone from your computer. The slower charge rate can extend the life of your battery.
Talkabout
Articles
- $3.1M views: Two of Havasu's most prominent homes are on the market
- Havasu posts map of all vacation rental properties in town
- Broken water line causes section of S. Acoma to close Wednesday
- Construction underway on walkway beneath the London Bridge
- Proposed new contracts for top 3 Havasu employees include 11.5% raises, eligibility for annual raises
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.