Many of us are incorporating salmon into our diets as a high-protein addition toward living a healthier lifestyle. But not all salmon fillets are the same, since many varieties can contain high levels of chemicals and contaminants. Scientists have found that wild-caught Alaskan salmon have high levels of heart-healthy omega-3s and are low in contaminants; they’re also caught sustainably through tough Alaskan regulations and government monitoring of the fishing industry. Farm salmon, on the other hand, are “grown” in tightly packed pools where diseases are prevalent, so they are often fed high amounts of antibiotics. When choosing your next salmon dish, think wild-caught instead of farm-raised.
