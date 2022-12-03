Did you know it’s illegal to throw old tires in the trash? The reason might surprise you: The steel belts inside of tires actually can puncture the liners at landfills, leading to ground contamination. In some states, getting caught throwing tires away can lead to fines and even jail time. There are recycling programs everywhere that recycle old tires -- the rubber and steel is recyclable, and over 75% of tires in the U.S. are recycled. So do the right thing and take your old tires to a dealer who can send them to a licensed recycling facility.
Talkabout
Articles
- California man arrested on kidnapping charge in Havasu
- County approves election canvass, some supervisors say decision made under duress
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors declare county a ‘constitutional sanctuary’
- Stopke puts Havasu football on the map in postseason
- San Bernardino County deputies kill suspect in triple homicide
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.