Did you know it’s illegal to throw old tires in the trash? The reason might surprise you: The steel belts inside of tires actually can puncture the liners at landfills, leading to ground contamination. In some states, getting caught throwing tires away can lead to fines and even jail time. There are recycling programs everywhere that recycle old tires -- the rubber and steel is recyclable, and over 75% of tires in the U.S. are recycled. So do the right thing and take your old tires to a dealer who can send them to a licensed recycling facility.

