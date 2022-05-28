Want to chop $85 off your electricity bill in one easy step? Consider designating just one room in the house for watching television and not having multiple TVs set up all over the house. On average, a flat-screen TV uses about $7 a month in electricity (and that doesn’t count the cable box or other devices, like gaming consoles and DVD players). But it’s more than just economic savings: According to a study by the University of Michigan, 71% of teenagers have a TV in their bedroom, and kids ages 6-11 watch 28 hours of TV a week. The study showed excessive TV watching affected their sleep, weight, grades and behavior. Instead of cutting the cord, commit to meaningful TV watching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.