Man’s best friend also needs protection from the sun’s harsh rays. If you’re planning to spend a lot of time outdoors with your dog, consider applying sunscreen to their snout. Since their coat acts as a natural sun protection barrier, it’s the non-fur areas -- like their snout and underbelly -- that need SPF the most. But be sure to choose a sunscreen that has no zinc oxide. This chemical is toxic to animals, so check labels very carefully. Even with the best protection, if you think your dog has sunburn, give them a cool water-only bath and apply natural Neem oil to their coat. Massage it in, and they’ll be happy you did: Neem oil helps soothe and heal burns.
