Traditional kitchen sponges are notorious for not lasting very long; they’re also made from nonrenewable resources like plastic and other synthetic materials. They aren’t recyclable, and over time, as they are used to wash dishes, they break down and shed microplastics into the water. When choosing kitchen cleaning aids, opt for greener alternatives like cotton scrubbing cloths and natural coconut coir scrubbers. They get the job done without any plastic waste.

