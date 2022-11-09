It’s long been considered that the proper way to retire an American flag is to burn it. But since most flags today are made from synthetic fibers -- not natural fibers like they were decades ago -- burning an old flag actually can be harmful and emit toxic gases into the atmosphere. In fact, many states have banned the burning of flags due to the toxicity that comes from igniting synthetic fibers. An organization called American Flag Disposal wants to take old American flags and recycle them. They separate the flags into two material types — nylon and polyester -- and work with textile recyclers to turn them into new products. Learn more at americanflagdisposal.com.

