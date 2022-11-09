It’s long been considered that the proper way to retire an American flag is to burn it. But since most flags today are made from synthetic fibers -- not natural fibers like they were decades ago -- burning an old flag actually can be harmful and emit toxic gases into the atmosphere. In fact, many states have banned the burning of flags due to the toxicity that comes from igniting synthetic fibers. An organization called American Flag Disposal wants to take old American flags and recycle them. They separate the flags into two material types — nylon and polyester -- and work with textile recyclers to turn them into new products. Learn more at americanflagdisposal.com.
Talkabout
Articles
- Arizona governor's race: Katie Hobbs holds on to shrinking lead over Kari Lake
- Arizona governor's race: Narrow lead for Democrat Hobbs over Republican Kari Lake
- Custom RV storage, park planned near Yucca
- Police untangling man’s killing spree
- Lake Havasu City looking to update aspects of short-term rental regulations
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.