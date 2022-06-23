Here’s another reason to choose natural charcoal over charcoal briquettes, which are infused with chemical additives like lighter fluid: You can repurpose the natural stuff after you’ve grilled up dinner. Natural, additive-free charcoal contains potash — a natural nutrient that plants love. After the charcoal has cooled off (about 48 hours after use), spread the charcoal ash around the garden as a natural fertilizer. You can also mix it in the backyard compost bin to help increase the carbon content and create a richer compost.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.