Fall is the best time to help transform your lawn into an eco-friendly one. It all starts with spreading a thin layer of organic compost in areas that need the most TLC; just a 1/4-inch layer is enough to give a nutritional boost so it thrives in the spring. Then add grass seed and rake it into the compost mix. Also, use a lawnmower to break up fallen leaves and grass clippings for instant mulch. This mixture can be used to add an additional nutritional boost to your lawn and protect it if your area is prone to cold, harsh fall and winter seasons.

