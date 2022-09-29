If you drink carbonated beverages, which is better: a plastic bottle or an aluminum can? The answer is simple: aluminum. According to the EPA, aluminum cans are one of the most commonly recyclable materials on the market. In less than 60 days, a typical soda can goes from the supermarket to the recycling bin to the recycling facility and is back on the shelf as a new soda can. This recycling process can continue indefinitely because aluminum is durable, unlike plastic, which can only be recycled a few times before being discarded in a landfill.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.