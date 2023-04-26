When walking in parks or other natural settings, avoid the temptation to use a breathtaking wild backdrop to create the perfect social media photo. While lying in a field of wildflowers may make for a beautiful photograph, you’re actually crushing and killing the flowers by going off the trail. In some national parks, guests who go off the designated trails to capture the perfect shot have caused damage with their footprints, the impact of which can last for years. Stay on the trails, take photos from there and leave it at that.
