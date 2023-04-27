Stacking rocks at a park or in a stream may not seem like such a bad thing, since it’s aesthetically pleasing, makes use of items that are already there and creates a pretty zen-like experience, too. But stacking stones can cause problems in nature. For example, rocks help make up habitats for wild animals like salamanders, and stacking rocks eliminates places for them to live. Stacked rocks also can disrupt fish passage, increase soil erosion and even squash the eggs of shore birds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.