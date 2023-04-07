The speed and simplicity of buying almost anything online has created categories like “fast fashion,” which is creating more waste and filling up our landfills. One way to help curb the ease of overconsuming is to make the way you buy things a little bit harder. Avoid using payment methods like Apple Pay that involve the simple touch of a button to order things. Manually enter credit cards to give yourself more time to know for sure that you absolutely, positively need what you’re buying. And try going to stores; if you need clothes, make the effort to try them on, look at options and get what works.

