Washing your laundry in cold water does more than save energy and money on your utility bill: It also preserves your clothes. The fibers of your clothing have no problem withstanding cold water, but they actually can deteriorate in hot water. The only time you really need to wash in hot water is if you need to remove stubborn stains that are oil-based, or to disinfect things like hand towels and bedding. Otherwise, 9 out of 10 washes on average should be done in cold water. You’ll save money on your electric bill and help extend the life of your clothes, too.
Talkabout
Articles
- Vegas woman will get jail time for deadly Jet Ski accident on Colorado River
- Large crowd packs resort for meeting on Bison Boulevard development
- Sinema talks water, housing at Havasu roundtable
- Driver, 16, charged as adult in fatal accident in Kingman
- Driver could get 10 years for wrong-way DUI crash that killed Lake Havasu City woman
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.