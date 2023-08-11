Washing your laundry in cold water does more than save energy and money on your utility bill: It also preserves your clothes. The fibers of your clothing have no problem withstanding cold water, but they actually can deteriorate in hot water. The only time you really need to wash in hot water is if you need to remove stubborn stains that are oil-based, or to disinfect things like hand towels and bedding. Otherwise, 9 out of 10 washes on average should be done in cold water. You’ll save money on your electric bill and help extend the life of your clothes, too.

