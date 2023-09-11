This is a tip worth repeating: Invest in one reusable water bottle and use it over and over again. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates Americans buy so much single-use plastic bottled water that we could circle the planet five times every ... single ... week. And given the fact that refilling a bottle with filtered water from a tap equals about $1 a year in water costs, the economic savings -- in addition to the ecological savings -- just makes sense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.