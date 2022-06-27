Here’s a simple way to save water: Stop pre-rinsing all of your dishes and cups before you put them in the dishwasher. Modern dishwashers are designed to be as energy- and water-efficient as possible, so they are a much greener option than washing by hand. The dishwashing detergents we use today are also far more effective than those of the past, with formulations that actually activate when they interact with grease, grime and food debris on your dishes. If your dishes are too clean before the dishwasher begins to work, the detergent can leave scratches and marks on the glassware in the top rack. Instead, scrape excess food into the trash and place the still-dirty dishes right in the dishwasher for the cleanest clean.

