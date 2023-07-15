Want others to live a greener life? Here’s a very simple idea: Take your favorite tips from this column and post them in your social media feeds. While a credit to the author would be appreciated, it’s not necessary. The goal of Do Just One Thing is to empower and educate those who read these columns to make more eco-friendly choices, so the more the message gets out there, the better. Create Instagram stories, make Facebook posts and tweet away!

