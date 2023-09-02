While buying undyed, unbleached organic cotton is the absolute greenest kind of T-shirt purchase, it isn’t always the easiest to find. So do the next best thing: Choose white T-shirts over colored shirts. A typical T-shirt requires about 6.6 gallons of water to dye and process from white to a colored shirt. Choosing a conventional white T-shirt helps save water, reduces chemical dyes and saves energy. If everyone did this, we’d save billions of gallons of water.

