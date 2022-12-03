Your beloved air fryer not only saves you time, but it’s an energy saver, too. On average, it only costs about 25 cents in energy to run a standard air fryer for an hour (divide that by the few minutes it takes to make crispy fries, and it adds up to pennies per use). In comparison to a large gas or electric oven, an air fryer is around 35% to 50% more efficient. Over a year, using an air fryer instead of an oven can save you around $100 in electricity costs alone.
