If you’ve used antibacterial hand gels, the chemical triclosan is likely in there, and it’s a bad thing to use if you’re spending a day at the beach. When this chemical is washed off your body into the ocean, it can wreak havoc on algae and marine animals, inhibiting their growth. If you’re spending a day in the sun at the beach, avoid using any product that contains triclosan, which includes most toothpastes, body washes and deodorants. Look for triclosan-free alternatives, or better yet, switch to these for good in your personal care routine.

