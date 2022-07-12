Did you know coral reefs in the ocean do more than provide habitat for aquatic wildlife? Lifesaving medicines have been found in coral reefs to help combat cancer and other diseases. One way to help protect reefs from harm is to take small actions at home and when you travel. If you snorkel, don’t touch the reefs, and don’t anchor a boat anywhere near them, either. Even a light touch to coral reef can damage it, so be sure to place your feet on soft sand instead. At home, choose organic and eco-friendly fertilizers for your lawn and garden.

