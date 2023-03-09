What’s the greenest trash bag? One made from biodegradable materials like potato or corn starch, or one made from recycled plastic, which does not biodegrade? Go for the recycled one. While biodegradable trash bags may sound like the greenest choice, the reality is, they don’t degrade in landfills. Modern landfills are designed to be airtight, so nothing inside will ever degrade, including biodegradable products. Recycled plastic at least diverts plastic trash to be made into new bags, and they are generally more durable than biodegradable bags, which prevents trash ripping through the bag and ending up strewn all over the street.
