Are you tired of receiving supermarket and drugstore circulars in the mailbox on a seemingly daily basis? One of the largest distributors of these advertising circulars, Valassis, has made it easy to opt out of the mailings. All you have to do is submit a request on their website; in a few weeks, you will stop receiving the mailings. In order to properly opt out, be sure to look at the address that is printed on the mail pieces and enter it exactly as it appears. For example, if the label says “Dr.” instead of “Drive,” you’ll need to enter it as “Dr.” for the opt-out request to actually work.
Talkabout
Articles
- Blake Masters speaks to packed room in Havasu in push for U.S. Senate seat
- By the numbers: Poverty remains a concern among Mohave County residents
- Mohave County Medical Examiner’s employee arraigned on felony drug trafficking charges
- Lake Havasu City plans more aggressive approach to sign enforcement
- Detectives suspect homicide in case of body found in Golden Valley
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.