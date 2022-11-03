Are you tired of receiving supermarket and drugstore circulars in the mailbox on a seemingly daily basis? One of the largest distributors of these advertising circulars, Valassis, has made it easy to opt out of the mailings. All you have to do is submit a request on their website; in a few weeks, you will stop receiving the mailings. In order to properly opt out, be sure to look at the address that is printed on the mail pieces and enter it exactly as it appears. For example, if the label says “Dr.” instead of “Drive,” you’ll need to enter it as “Dr.” for the opt-out request to actually work.

