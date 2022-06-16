All-electric cars are becoming popular and more common. As demand grows for electric vehicles, so does demand for charging stations. To find charging stations, download apps like PlugShare onto your phone. PlugShare helps you find the nearest charging station, wherever you are in the country. You can even create a trip planner with the app to map out stations as you hit the road this summer. Then make sure to share your feedback to the community of EV drivers who use PlugShare.

