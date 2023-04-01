Is your propane tank for your backyard grill no longer refillable or simply broken? Most refillable propane tanks last about seven years. When it’s time for replacement, they are typically not accepted by normal trash haulers for recycling or landfill, but they are recyclable. Most household hazardous waste (HHW) collection sites (or HHW events in your community) will accept them for proper disposal. Major brands like AmericaGas and Blue Rhino will accept the tanks for recycling, and the local retailer where you purchased your tank may take them back, too.
Talkabout
Articles
- Bids for State Route 95 work through Havasu lower than planned
- Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoes bills on guns, grocery taxes
- Sheriff: Maricopa burglary suspect may be linked to Kingman 'Gold Lady' murder
- Man, 26, ID’d in fatal weekend crash at Jamaica and McCulloch Boulevards
- Park panel gets an earful about state of Havasu ballfields
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.