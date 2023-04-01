Is your propane tank for your backyard grill no longer refillable or simply broken? Most refillable propane tanks last about seven years. When it’s time for replacement, they are typically not accepted by normal trash haulers for recycling or landfill, but they are recyclable. Most household hazardous waste (HHW) collection sites (or HHW events in your community) will accept them for proper disposal. Major brands like AmericaGas and Blue Rhino will accept the tanks for recycling, and the local retailer where you purchased your tank may take them back, too.

