Did you know you should run appliances like your dishwasher, oven, washer and dryer before 6 p.m.? Peak energy usage happens around 6 p.m., and utility companies respond to that surge by turning to “peaker plants.” These power plants tend to be dirtier energy sources and can produce two to three times the carbon emissions of more conventional sources of energy. By helping to lessen the surge, you reduce your share of carbon emissions as well as your own energy bill.
