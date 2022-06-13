If you’re going to the mall this weekend, make the effort to park your car in a shaded spot under a tree or inside a parking garage. Shade helps keep your car cooler, which means you won’t need as much air conditioning to cool down the car when you return. Keeping your car as cool as possible naturally also helps to reduce the evaporation of gasoline in your gas tank. Gasoline evaporates all year long, regardless of what season it is, but the hot summer months are the worst for gas loss. So even if there is a spot right at the entrance to the mall in the bright, hot sun, park further away in the shade -- and you’ll save gas, money and get a little exercise, too.
Talkabout
Articles
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.