Ever wonder what to do with small personal electronics like hair dryers, flat irons and curling irons when they no longer work? First, don’t donate broken electronics to charities like Goodwill and Salvation Army; they don’t want them, and it costs them money to dispose of the goods. But the good news? They are easily recyclable. The electronics chain Best Buy will take your broken personal care electronics and recycle them, free of charge. Just bring them to the store, and they’ll handle the rest.
