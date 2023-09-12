Smart decorating can help improve the natural flow of a home and make use of every inch of space. But decorating can also help you keep your home warmer during the winter months. Older homes often have no sidewall insulation, which can allow cold air from outdoors to be absorbed through the walls, adding chill inside your home. If your sidewalls have no insulation, you can place bookshelves or other heavy furniture against the wall to help block cold air. Decorative quilts hung on the walls look good and insulate, too.

