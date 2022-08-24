Doing some painting around the house? Here are some simple ways to green your paint routine. It’s easier than ever to find eco-friendly latex paint at the store, so look for zero-VOC (volatile organic compounds) brands for your project. Measure the room and use an online paint calculator to know exactly how much paint you need, so you don’t overbuy. When stocking up on supplies, look for plastic roller trays, cups and paint brushes made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. If you have leftover paint, try this trick: Fill a clean plastic bottle (rescue one from a recycling bin, perhaps) with leftover paint and add two or three marbles. When you need to touch up with paint, just shake and use.

