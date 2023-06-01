When one of your favorite organic food items is at an irresistible price at the supermarket, do you ever wonder how much you should stock up on? When something like organic pasta sauce, cereal or other shelf-stable pantry items are on sale, go for about 12 weeks’ worth as your maximum supply when you want to stock up. That’s about the length of the average sales cycle for most items at the store. If you use about one box of cereal per week, go with 12 boxes of cereal when it’s discounted at the lowest price.

