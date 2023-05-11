Have some black T-shirts or jeans that have faded and could use a little re-dyeing? There’s no need to reach for chemical dyes when there’s an all-natural solution: coffee. Two cups of very strong, freshly brewed coffee can reinvigorate black garments. Pour the coffee right into the washing machine as the rinse cycle begins (be sure you only have black dyed items in the machine!). The coffee won’t stain the machine, but it’ll naturally dye your clothes back to a deep black. Be sure to hang the items to dry after they’ve washed.
