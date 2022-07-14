It's easy and eco-friendly to send an e-card to celebrate someone's birthday since it's paper-free, and you know it'll get right to the recipient wherever they are in the world. But if you're going to send a digital greeting card, why not send one that helps preserve threatened lands? The Nature Conservancy has an e-card program that lets you pick a beautiful card with scenic landscapes or wildlife images, add a personalized message and make a donation to the nonprofit organization in any amount you want. So your card gives back to their important conservation work in a few easy steps. Your donation is tax-deductible, too! Learn more at nature.org.

