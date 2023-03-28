Don’t toss your old bread —toast it for dinner

Spring cleaning is a refreshing and cathartic ritual, and the kitchen is a great place to begin. Clean out the refrigerator, toss any items with long-past use-by dates, and refresh those old spices parked in a drawer. As you fill your trash and recycling bins, keep one exception in mind: Under no circumstances should you throw out any stale bread.
Pasta With Roasted Tomatoes & Arugula
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Yield: Serves 41/2 cup toasted breadcrumbs
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons plus 1/3 cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound grape or cherry tomatoes
1 clove garlic, minced or pushed through a press
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 pound gemelli or fusilli
3 cups arugula
Directions: Combine the breadcrumbs and 2 tablespoons Pecorino in a bowl.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the tomatoes and cook until they begin to break down, 10 to 12 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and continue to cook, 2 to 3 minutes more, stirring frequently. Add the salt and pepper and taste for seasoning. Transfer the tomatoes and pan juices to a large bowl.
While the tomatoes are cooking, make the pasta. Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Add the pasta and cook per package instructions until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water, then drain the pasta.
Add the pasta, arugula, the 1/3 cup cheese and half of the breadcrumbs to the tomatoes. Toss to combine. If the pasta is too dry, add some of the reserved water, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time. Divide among serving plates and sprinkle with the breadcrumb gremolata. Serve immediately.
Toasted Breadcrumbs
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Yield: Makes about 2 cups
Ingredients:
4 cups torn stale bread
2 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt
Directions: Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the bread in a food processor and pulse to make fine or coarse crumbs. Transfer to a bowl. Add the oil and toss to coat. Lightly season with salt and toss again. Spread the breadcrumbs on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake in the oven until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes, stirring the crumbs once or twice. Turn off the oven and crack the door open. Let the crumbs cool in the oven. Store in an airtight container for up to one week or in the refrigerator for up to one month.
