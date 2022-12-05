Trinitee is an awesome athlete who loves softball, basketball, riding bikes and skateboarding. She has lots of friends, enjoys her math and reading classes at school, and will eat ramen noodles and hot wings any day of the week. She dreams of playing in the WNBA one day. Get to know Trinitee and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
