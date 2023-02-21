1881: The Flagstaff Post Office was established. 1908: Representatives of the Kickapoo Indian tribe were in Douglas negotiating for the purchase of 200,000 acres of land 50 miles southeast of Douglas for a permanent home for the tribe.
1930: Arizona hanged a woman for the first time for murder when Eva Dugan died on the scaffold at State Prison for killing A.J. Mathis, Tucson rancher.
1972: United States President Richard Nixon visits China to normalize SinoAmerican relations.
2008: Evan Mecham, a firebrand conservative who served 15 months as governor of Arizona before an impeachment trial removed him from office in 1988, dies at age 83 in Phoenix.
