1864: Gov. John Noble Goodwin instructed U.S. Marshal Milton B. Duffield to take the first Arizona Territorial census.
1881: The city of Phoenix was incorporated with a population of 1,780.
1965: Civil rights activists led by Martin Luther King Jr. successfully complete their 4-day 50-mile march from Selma to the capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.
